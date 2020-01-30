Services
1928 - 2020
Southport - Age 91, passed away Tues. Jan. 28, 2020 at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center following declining health. Born on Dec. 20, 1928 in Elmira, daughter of the late, Frank & Minnie Walen Mochrie. Irene worked for Artistic Greetings for many years as a supervisor. She was gifted with a wonderful sense of humor that carried her trough life. Irene enjoyed family times, gardening and going to the beach. She was a communicant of St. Peter & Paul's Church. Surviving is her loving family, Marcia (Edmond) Darke, Dale (Karen) Grinolds, Daniel (Joan) Grinolds, and Steven (Rena) Grinolds; seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; best friend and care-giver, Carol Drake. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Charles (Evelyn) Mochrie and Robert (Isabell) Mochrie; sister, Marjorie (Robert) Petrie. At Irene's request, private graveside services will take place in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
