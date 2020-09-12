Irene P Lind



Erin - Age 77, of Erin NY, formerly of Keansburg, NJ, passed peacefully on September 9, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center surrounded by her family. Irene is predeceased by her sisters, Susan Aber and Elizabeth Marciniak. She is survived by her loving husband Willie of Erin, her siblings George Marciniak of Union Beach, NJ, Charles Marciniak of Aberdeen, NJ, and Judith Nacovsky of South Carolina; her children, Donald Mitchell of Brick, NJ, Patty Damen of Pt. Monmouth, NJ, Barbara Faller of Keansburg, NJ, Lisa Lewandowski of Union Beach, NJ and James Mitchell of Union Beach, NJ; 3 step children, Julie Moore of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Tom Lind of Mansfield, Ohio and Mike Lind of Winchester, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren;, 4 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Irene enjoyed her time spent volunteering at The Food Bank, the Erin Historical Museum, the Erin Senior Citizens and the Parks and Recreations. It was Irene's wish that no services be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









