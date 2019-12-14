|
Iris Isabelle Prochnow
Elmira - passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 30th. She was 94 years old. Iris was married to Robert G. (Bob) Prochnow for 62 years until his passing in 2011. She was born in Louisa, Virginia. Her parents, William and Isabelle Cave, moved to Buffalo, NY during the Great Depression. Iris is survived by her brother, John Cave and sister Jeanette Hohlstein. She and her husband Bob raised two children, Linda (Jerry) Haley of Dundee NY and Robert (Marie) Prochnow of Valley Stream, NY. She is also survived by grandchildren, David Haley of Irvine, CA, and Eleanor (Chris) Quenault of Menifee, CA, as well as two great grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Quenault. Iris was deeply devoted to her family and deeply loved. Iris met Bob on a blind date while both were living in Buffalo. They remained a couple since that date and moved with their children to Elmira in 1956. Bob and Iris sailed competitively on Lake Erie while living in Buffalo and spent many years boating on Keuka Lake after moving to Elmira. Both Iris and Bob spent many years skiing at Greek Peak, although Bob was never a big fan of the winter weather. Iris was a founding mother of the PAL (Pupil Assistance in Learning) program. She served on the PAL Board of Directors and spent many years supporting the program. The Iris Prochnow Volunteer of the Year Award was given in her honor. Iris greatly believed in creating opportunities for children. She was an early supporter and volunteer with the Neighborhood House and also gave her time generously to the Arctic League. Iris volunteered in the Elmira City School district with deaf and hard of hearing students. She taught sign language to many elementary school children. Iris loved her circle of friends, enjoying lunches with "the birthday girls," playing bridge, and hosting friends and family for holidays and special occasions. Iris and Bob held an annual New Year's Eve party for their friends, a tradition that continued for many decades. The family is very grateful to the loving and compassionate professionals who took care of Iris in her later years. Iris loved each of them and cherished the time she had with them. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the . Iris's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019