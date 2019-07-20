|
Irma L. Rodabaugh
Horseheads - IRMA L. RODABAUGH Age 87 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 after an extended illness. Irma was born May 27, 1932 in Franklinville, NY the daughter of the late John and Mabel McAfee Farwell. She married her husband Ernest R. Rodabaugh Jr. and he pre-deceased her on December 19, 1991. Irma was also pre-deceased by her brothers John Farwell Jr., Lyle Farwell, Earl Farwell , and her daughter-in-law Patricia J. Rodabaugh. She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Irma is survived by her children Ernest R. and Wendy Rodabaugh III of Florida , Jeffrey and Christine Rodabaugh of Penn Yan, NY, Joshua and Donna Rodabaugh of Albany, NY, Jay Rodabaugh of Horseheads, NY, and Jill Rodabaugh-Tighe and Benjamin Smith of Horseheads, NY ; 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gary Farwell of Horseheads, NY , Robert and Phyllis Farwell of Elmira, NY . Dale and Marti Farwell of South Carolina , Marilyn Jago of Sullivanville, NY, Carol (Dr. Roderic) Rodabaugh, and Lucille Price of Arizona; several nieces, nephews,, cousins, and a host of caring friends. There will be no prior calling hours and Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Irma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Ernest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . Those wishing may remember Irma through donations to CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 20 to July 22, 2019