Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Iva M. Ripley


1927 - 2019
Iva M. Ripley Obituary
Iva M. Ripley

Southport - Age 92, was reunited with her beloved husband, Allen E. Ripley on August 3, 2019 following declining health. Born on May 7, 1927 to Lester and Florence Draper of Sabinsville, Pa. She is predeceased by her older sister, Ida Draper Gilbert (Floyd), and her younger brother, Bernard Draper (Marian). She is survived by her son, Carl M. Ripley (Margie) of Galeton, Pa and Leesburg, Fl; daughter Nancy Ripley DeGuglielmo (Tony) of Southport; younger brother, Harold Draper (Eleanor) of Millerton Pa; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Iva lived in Southport from 1948 until 1981 at which time she retired from her thriving custom window covering business, Iva Ripley Sewing Service. She and her husband, Allen built homes at Lamoka Lake and Palm Coast, Fl and traveled for many years in their Avion motor home. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira/Southport, NY 14904 on Wed. Aug. 14 at 11:00 am. with Louis George officiating. A private burial with her beloved husband will take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
