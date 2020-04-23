|
J. Michael Horigan
Horseheads - of Bethany Manor, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Mike was the son of the late J. Harold "Bus" and Rose Alice (Connelly) Horigan. He is predeceased by his son Michael Terence Horigan of Ithaca, NY, his brothers Timothy of LeRaysville, PA and Thomas of Stafford, VA and his Aunt Dolores Horigan. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth J. (Michaels) Horigan of York, ME, children Elizabeth Ann (Brent) Moore of Culpeper, VA, Thomas Francis (Mary) Horigan of York, ME, Timothy Daniel (Angela) Horigan of East Amherst, NY, James Patrick (Lynne) Horigan of Chester, NH, daughter-in-law Rubina Horigan of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Michael Vincent and Eleanor Moore, Brendon Horigan, Katie, Michael Connor and Sean Horigan, Lucas and Daniel Horigan, Erin and Garrett Horigan. He is also survived by his sister Johannah (Francis) Troccia of Elmira and sister-in-law Joanna Horigan of Stafford, VA; along with several nieces and nephews. Mike started as a cub reporter at the Elmira Advertiser in 1955 and completed a two-year stint at that newspaper as assistant sports editor. He went on to teach American History for 28 years at Horseheads High School. It was there that he introduced the Advanced Placement American History course in 1991. Mike taught the AP course for five years before retiring in 1995. While at Horseheads, Mike was especially proud of his service as advisor of The Hegelian, the school newspaper. In 1971 The Hegelian received a First Place Award in the Columbia University Scholastic Press Association competition. The newspaper held its own against schools such as Bronx School of Science, Stuyvesant High School, and a number of elite private schools throughout the country. He always attributed that accomplishment to editors Stephanie Brown, Ann Miller, Jennifer Brown and an exceptionally talented staff. In the 1977-78 school year he was the recipient of National Honors Society's teacher of the year award. It was at Horseheads that Mike and the late Bob Callahan, his cherished friend and teaching colleague, presented the annual "Irish Cultural Enrichment Program" on St. Patrick's Day each year. Bob and Mike sang Irish fight songs and drinking songs throughout the day to their classes. In 1975 they presented their program in a full-scale assembly that packed the school auditorium. For twenty-two years Mike served (nights and summers) as an adjunct lecturer in American History at Elmira College. During his retirement years, he considered it an honor and a privilege to serve as a guest lecturer in Johnny Cain's American History class at Notre Dame High School. From 1973 through 2010, Mike reviewed more than a dozen books at the Steele Memorial Library and the Horseheads Free Library. He was the author of Elmira: Death Camp of the North. Mike always thought that Baseball's rich history and profound cerebral qualities truly made the sport the national pastime. He was a Yankees fan and was forever enamored of Joaquin Andujar's observation of the game: "Baseball can be summed up in two words: You never know." A service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp P.O. Box 681, Elmira, NY 14902.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020