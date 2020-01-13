|
|
J. Timothy Wilmot
"Rat"
Age 69, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by his "favorite" sisters, Corky (Mike) McCarty, Kathleen Webster, Mary Jo (Tommy) Webster, Julie (Bob) Kramarik and Suzie (Mike) Rundell. Timmy is predeceased by his parents John "Dutch" and Kay Reidy Wilmot. Timmy is also survived by children, Steven Gross, Brian Gross and Monica Burris; along with a large extended family and numerous friends. Timmy retired after 25 years with the New Yok State Department of Corrections. He enjoyed his Vegas trips with his buddies and frequenting his favorite watering holes. He will be remembered for his quick wit and irreverent humor. He kept us laughing till the very end. Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Timmy's family extends their gratitude to the staff at Chemung County Nursing Facility for the compassionate care provided to him during his stay there. You are the angels that walked him through his final days.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020