Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Wilmot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Timothy Wilmot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Timothy Wilmot Obituary
J. Timothy Wilmot

"Rat"

Age 69, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by his "favorite" sisters, Corky (Mike) McCarty, Kathleen Webster, Mary Jo (Tommy) Webster, Julie (Bob) Kramarik and Suzie (Mike) Rundell. Timmy is predeceased by his parents John "Dutch" and Kay Reidy Wilmot. Timmy is also survived by children, Steven Gross, Brian Gross and Monica Burris; along with a large extended family and numerous friends. Timmy retired after 25 years with the New Yok State Department of Corrections. He enjoyed his Vegas trips with his buddies and frequenting his favorite watering holes. He will be remembered for his quick wit and irreverent humor. He kept us laughing till the very end. Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Timmy's family extends their gratitude to the staff at Chemung County Nursing Facility for the compassionate care provided to him during his stay there. You are the angels that walked him through his final days.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -