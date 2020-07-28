Jack A. Shappee
Pine City - Jack A. Shappee, 72, of Pine City, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's disease, at his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Jack was born September 20, 1947, in Elmira, New York, the son of Fred and Lorraine (Voorhess) Shappee. He graduated from Southside High School in Elmira and attended Corning Community College. He served for six years in the United States Navy, two years aboard the USS Voge 1047, a destroyer escort frigate based out of Newport, Rhode Island. Jack worked alongside his father and later owned and operated the family business, Shappee's Meat Plant, in Pine City for over five decades. He also was employed at the New York State Academy of Fire and Science and Billy Creek Associates in Carmel, Indiana, before retiring in 2013. Jack was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and accumulated an impressive collection of trophies. He thoroughly enjoyed outdoor sports and for many years could be found on the baseball diamond playing baseball, big ball and softball, as well as hitting the links. Jack was a longtime devoted member of Pine City Baptist Church.
Jack is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Suzanne Shappee of 51 years of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sons, David (Karen) Shappee of Aurora, Colorado and Jack (Sandra) Shappee of Marion, Iowa; daughter, Karen (Matt) Childress of Carmel, Indiana; six grandchildren, Logan Urbaniak, John Childress, Alyssa, Eli, and Lauren Shappee, and Sam Shappee; brother-in-law, Chuck Aumick; sisters, Susan Shappee and Linda Shappee, along with several cousins and nephews. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, E. J. Shappee; in-laws, George and Belva Lockner; and sister-in-law, Joan Aumick.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Terrace Glen Village, Marion, Iowa for their loving care and support.
A memorial service will be held later in the fall and Jack's final resting place will be at Fitzsimmons Cemetery in Elmira, New York.
