Jack D. Fervan
Avoca - Jack D. Fervan, 90 of Avoca, N.Y., went to the Lord Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at his home after a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1929 in Elmira, N.Y. the son of the late Leo and Helen (Hemenway) Fervan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Shirley (Banzhof) Fervan; three children, Douglas Fervan, Mechele (Wayne) Benton and Daniel (Rebecca) Fervan; one brother, Robert Fervan of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Sarah (Caleb) Lim, Bradley, Aaron and Emily Benton, Alexander and Christopher (Emily) Fervan. Jack was predeceased by his grandson, Patrick Fervan of Dearing, Ga. and his brother, Jerry Fervan of Elmira.
Jack graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. In 1956 he and Shirley moved to Avoca where he owned and operated the Avoca Pharmacy and later, the Fervan Pharmacy until his retirement in 1992.
He was a member of the Avoca United Methodist Church, the Free and Accepted Masons, the Avoca American Legion, the Avoca Rod and Gun Club and the Avoca-Wallace Lions Club.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He loved woodworking and "tinkering" in his workshop which provided him with a lifetime of enjoyment. He took great pride in maintaining the D L & W Railroad station and is still enjoyed by the community.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Jack D. Fervan.
Calling hours are 1-2 p.m., Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) immediately followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Avoca United Methodist Church, 8593 Jacobs Ladder Road, Avoca. Private interment with military honors will be at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Avoca Ambulance Service, 7 Chase St., Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
Online condolences or remembrances of Jack are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
