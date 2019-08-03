Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Lynn Young


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Lynn Young Obituary
Jack Lynn Young

Lawrenceville, PA - Jack Lynn Young, age 69, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital. He was born on October 14, 1949, a son of Robert and Marie (Garrison) Young. Jack was the owner and operator of Young Mobil. He enjoyed his antique tractors.

Jack is survived by his two sons, Kerby (Kathleen) Young of Tioga, and Craig Young of Tioga; a daughter, Sherry Everett of Lawrenceville; a brother, Ronald (Nancy) Young of Boiling Springs, PA; a sister, Linda (Bruce) Wolcott of Honeoye Falls, NY; five grandchildren, Logan Everett, Markaley Everett, Jaelyn Young, Aleigha Young, and Caleb Young. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrenceville Fire Department, 9 Mechanic St. PO Box 177 Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933 is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now