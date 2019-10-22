Services
Ulster, PA - Jack P. Ackerman, 76, of Ulster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Towanda Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 15, 1943 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Jessie and Bell (DeWitt) Ackerman.

Jack worked for many years at the Elmira Bowling Center and retired from Thysseen and Krupp Elevator Company.

A Celebration of Jack's life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2p at the Ulster Fire Hall, Rescue Street, Ulster, PA.

Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to the: Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department, Rescue Street, Ulster, PA 18850.

For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
