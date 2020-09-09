Jack Seymour Jr.Freeville - Our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jack Seymour Jr. of Freeville, NY joined his creator at the age of 53 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jack was born in Montour Falls, NY, and finished his high school in Newfield Central School in Newfield, NY. He went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Liberal Studies at the Tompkins Cortland Community College. Jack as a child had always been good with drawings and sketches, bringing this talent and skill into his adulthood by working for two decades in the printing industry as a draftsman and offset press operator. An avid traveler, he enjoyed discovering North America and exploring parts of Asia, never failing to regularly visit his second home, the Philippines. He was actively involved in community service in the capacity as Vice President of the Kiwanis Club of Ithaca-Cayuga, mainly in charge in the coordination of the monthly Frank G. Hammer Award for Police Officers. Jack is survived by his wife, Rhodora Seymour; son, Matthew Seymour, mother and father, Emily Kathryn Seymour and Jack Seymour Sr; sister and brother in law, Lisa and Dave Williams; and, brother and sister in law, Kevin and Hillari Seymour as well as nieces and nephews, Alex, Lauren, Miranda, Corey and Nicky. The family will receive friends at the Herson-Wagner Funeral Home 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. on Saturday , September 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Visitors are asked to wear a mask at all times in the funeral home and practice social distancing of at least 6 ft. Due to NYS capacity regulations you may be held at the door to come in for a brief few minutes. Your understanding is appreciated in advance. The funeral service will be live streamed from the Herson-Wagner Home for Funerals and Cremations Facebook page for those that cannot attend .Online condolences may be left at