1/1
Jackie W. "Jack" Cooper
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie "Jack" W. Cooper

Millport - age 74 has passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 22, 2020. Jack was survived by his amazing wife of 43 years Mary Cooper; his children, George Cooper, Thomas (Gina) Cooper and Jackie (Mike) Elia; his non biological children, Janice Hamblin, Judith Smith, William Crossett, Charles (CW) Griswold Jr.....; grandchildren, Cassandra, Shelby, Shania, Austin, Tyler, Jamie, Michael, Tapanga, Bentli; great grands, Avalannah, Emmett, Hunter, Remington, Maddison; sisters, Janet, Beverly; sister- in-law, Mickey; brother-in-law, Johnny; special great niece, Jerrika; and a lifetime friend, Rachel...; he was predeceased by his parents, Josephine and Harold Cooper. Jack drove truck for years. He owned a wood business called Cooper's Logging and enjoyed running his race car, going to dirt track races, Nascar, hunting, fishing, supporting his grandchildren and time with his family. At his request there will be no services. Celebration of life will be announced by family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved