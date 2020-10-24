Jackie "Jack" W. Cooper



Millport - age 74 has passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 22, 2020. Jack was survived by his amazing wife of 43 years Mary Cooper; his children, George Cooper, Thomas (Gina) Cooper and Jackie (Mike) Elia; his non biological children, Janice Hamblin, Judith Smith, William Crossett, Charles (CW) Griswold Jr.....; grandchildren, Cassandra, Shelby, Shania, Austin, Tyler, Jamie, Michael, Tapanga, Bentli; great grands, Avalannah, Emmett, Hunter, Remington, Maddison; sisters, Janet, Beverly; sister- in-law, Mickey; brother-in-law, Johnny; special great niece, Jerrika; and a lifetime friend, Rachel...; he was predeceased by his parents, Josephine and Harold Cooper. Jack drove truck for years. He owned a wood business called Cooper's Logging and enjoyed running his race car, going to dirt track races, Nascar, hunting, fishing, supporting his grandchildren and time with his family. At his request there will be no services. Celebration of life will be announced by family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.









