Jacqueline A. Minotti
Leesburg, FL - Age 80, formerly of Sheely St. Southport, passed away Thur. May 2, 2019 in Florida where she had resided for the last several years. Jackie fought a 69 year battle with diabetes. She always commended her doctors but the true warrior was Jackie herself. Her life was a miracle. Born on Dec. 5, 1938 in Dansville, NY; daughter of the late, Franklin & Rachel Lattin Gilbert. She married Vincent M. Minotti at St. Mary's Church in 1960, where they had been life-long communicants and he predeceased her in 2016. Jackie retired form St. Joseph Hospital after many years of dedicated service. Besides her love of family, Jackie had a lifelong love of baseball, especially the New York Yankees. She attended many games home and away, meeting many players, collecting autographs and making friendships. She could always talk baseball and was also an avid bowler. Surviving is her loving daughter and family, Michele (Eugene) Koski, Lessburg, FL; sisters, Donna Rae Minch, Mildred "Mim" Weaver, Janet Usselman and Leona "Onie" (Ted) Farrell; sisters-in-law, Ann Gilbert, and Sandra Gilbert; along with many dearly loved nieces and nephews. "Jackie was blessed to have several childhood girlfriends." In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings, Lester Gilbert, Sylvia (Vito) Liotino and Frank Gilbert; brother-in-law, John "Jack" Weaver and Willis Minch. Services will be announced in August of this year.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 12, 2019