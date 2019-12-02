|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Andrade
Jacqueline (Jackie) Andrade passed into her spirit life on November 17, 2019.
For almost 40 years Jackie dedicated her work life to improving the quality of life for children, youth and families. She exemplified a wisdom that positive change is always possible. She fed the spirit of hundreds of people who came upon her path. In her work with pregnant and parenting adolescents at the Economic Opportunity Program (EOP) her unconditional caring and love made a significant difference in the lives of these young families. Often young adults would return and say, "Jackie saved my life". Her work in the Parent Aide Program gave hope & guidance to young parents who found themselves challenged by parenting young children. In her quiet unassuming manner, Jackie methodically changed her corner of the world.
Jackie moved to Florida 10 years ago and became an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan. In her spare time you could find her cheering on her favorite team and sharing batting averages and stats with anyone who would listen
Jackie is survived by her two children and their families: Son John Michael Andrade, wife Renee from San Diego, California; Daughter Tatia (Andrade) Torres from Tampa, Florida; Granddaughters Alexandra (Torres) Lopez & husband Steve from Tampa, Florida and Meghan Andrade from San Diego, CA; and Great Grandson Lincoln Lopez.
Jackie is also survived by her brother John Gude and wife Jennifer from Jackson, Tennessee and their children Jill (Gude) Akin, Justin Gude, and Jamie Beth (Gude) Williamson; brother James Gude, wife Ellen and their daughter Josephine Bernardone. Surviving her also are two special "sister" friends Maryann Bruner and Linda Webster.
She was predeceased by her parents Irene and Albert Gude, sister Josie (Gude) Langdon, nephew Joshua Gude and her former spouse John William Andrade.
As per her wishes, Jackie will be cremated with her ashes joining her sister Josie's in the Florida waters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lib's Supper Club in Elmira, NY on January 18th, 2020 at 12 pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019