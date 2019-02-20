|
Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Gentry
Elmira - Age 60, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Jackie was born in Elmira, a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Beverly Andrews Wheeler. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Samuel W. "Trace" Gentry III; son William A. "Drew" Gentry of Elmira with Melissa Rios and his daughter Lillian; daughter Lauren E. Gentry of Elmira with Brent Hulslander and her children, Nevaeh Holmes and Samuel Hulslander; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and William Bobby; sister Debra Weigle; brother Michael Wheeler all of Elmira; mother-in-law Deedie Gentry of Pearland TX; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Lloyd Limmer of Brenham TX, Melissa Gentry of Deer Park TX; aunts and uncle Nancy Shannon of Midway GA, Sharon and George Depew of Davenport FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jackie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She had a passion for taking care of the elderly, including her mother and father in their later years. Jackie had a great love for life and lived it boldly. She liked being outdoors; enjoying camping, fishing, and watching her granddaughters play softball. Jackie loved crafting, knitting, and especially a good garage sale. Most of all Jackie took special joy in time spent with her children and grandchildren. At Jackie's request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of her life will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Elmira Elks Club, 300 E. Gray St., Elmira. Those wishing may remember Jackie with a donation to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis MN 55415. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28, 2019