Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jame Tingey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jame Tingey


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jame Tingey Obituary
Jame Tingey

Horseheads - TINGEY, Jane

Age 89 of Prospect Hill Rd. Horseheads passed away unexpectedly passed away Sat. Feb. 23, 2019. Jane was born in Boston MA Sept. 11, 1929 to Walter and Florence (MacDonald) Mungovan. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold and son Harold Jr. She is survived by her sons and daughter, Robert (Amie) Tingey of Horseheads, Michael (Hildie) Tingey of Vestal, NY, Susan Tingey of Rochester, NY, Grandchildren, Russell and Michael Tingey and Marie Stabile, Dottie Hecht Nancy O'Connor and Edie Monahan. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Carol Janes, Col. Robert Mungovan, Sally Mungovan, and Walter Mungovan. Jane was self employed owner operator at her antique store Treasure Island in Horseheads. She was an artist and enjoyed expressing herself with oil and canvas. She also enjoyed her home on Prospect Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads on Fri. Mar. 1, 2019 from 3:30-5:30 pm. Her service will follow at 5:30 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now