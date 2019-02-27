|
Jame Tingey
Horseheads - TINGEY, Jane
Age 89 of Prospect Hill Rd. Horseheads passed away unexpectedly passed away Sat. Feb. 23, 2019. Jane was born in Boston MA Sept. 11, 1929 to Walter and Florence (MacDonald) Mungovan. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold and son Harold Jr. She is survived by her sons and daughter, Robert (Amie) Tingey of Horseheads, Michael (Hildie) Tingey of Vestal, NY, Susan Tingey of Rochester, NY, Grandchildren, Russell and Michael Tingey and Marie Stabile, Dottie Hecht Nancy O'Connor and Edie Monahan. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Carol Janes, Col. Robert Mungovan, Sally Mungovan, and Walter Mungovan. Jane was self employed owner operator at her antique store Treasure Island in Horseheads. She was an artist and enjoyed expressing herself with oil and canvas. She also enjoyed her home on Prospect Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads on Fri. Mar. 1, 2019 from 3:30-5:30 pm. Her service will follow at 5:30 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019