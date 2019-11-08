Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
James A. Howland

James A. Howland Obituary
James A. Howland

Elmira - Age 88, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Jim was born and raised in Elmira a son of Warren T. and Florence (Fischer) Howland. He is predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard and Marguerite Howland, Robert and Margaret Howland; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Francis and Florence Weingart, and John "Jack" Petzke. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years Patricia Weingart Howland of Elmira; sons and daughter-in-law: Daniel J. Howland of Elmira Heights; Andrew J. and Lisa Howland of Berne NY with their daughters, Kimberly and Jodie; sister-in-law Mary M. Petzke of Elmira; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was a 1949 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during the Korean War. Following his military service Jim went to, and graduated from, Alfred State. He was a letter carrier with the US Postal Service for 25 years. Jim was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for nearly 55 years, where he was a Past Grand Knight, Past Faithful Navigator and former District Warden. He was also a long time communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, serving as an usher at Sunday Masses. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jim on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
