James A. Karam
Southport - Age 68, passed away, Fri. Feb. 15, 2019 at home with family at his side. Born on July 22, 1950 in Elmira, Jim was the son of the late, Sam & Delores Shaieb Karam. Jim served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. A man of many interests, Jim is remembered for his boy like love of all things involving autos and speed. He retired from Kenyon Dodge, Clearwater, FL and was also employed for many years in men's retail clothing. Surviving is his loving family, wife and longtime companion, Gladys DeRico Karam; son, James (Danielle) Anderson; daughter, Sarah Paren; 3 grandchildren, Caleb, Katerina, Elijah; 3 step children, Kenny (Brenda) Dawson, who went above and beyond to help care for Jim; Dennis Dawson; Marie (Michael) Rice; 6 step grandchildren, Tarik, Miranda, Kaylynn, Rose, Mikey, and Chrissy; siblings, Sam (Bernadette) Karam II; Michael Karam, Sandra (Arman Fusco) Karam, Georgia (Jim) Karam, and Mary Karam; several nieces and nephews, including, Jayna (Brian) DarcAngelo, Sam III (Kate) Karam, Derrick (Ashley) Oatmeyer, Georgette Oatmeyer; great nieces and nephews, Chase, Cara, Eleanor, Evan, Olivia, Hudson, Michaelyn, and Zack. Cherished friends, Bruce DeDomonic, Tom Saviono, and Dave Confer. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Tues. Feb. 19, 2019 between the hours of 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Wed. at 11 a.m. at Caywood's with graveside services following in Fitzsimmons Cemetery and where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Karam. Special thanks to Care First for their care. Memorials may be directed to Ch. Co. SPCA in his memory.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019