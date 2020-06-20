James (Jim) Arthur Sutterfield
Corning - James (Jim) Arthur Sutterfield, age 84, of Corning, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. He was born on January 26, 1936 at home on the farm in Marshall, Arkansas, the son of the late James and Nell (Massey) Sutterfield. He married Alice Jean Zinn on August 2, 1958.
Jim graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He also earned a Master's Degree in Business from George Washington University. He served as an officer in the US Army, having participated in ROTC while in college.
Jim retired from Corning Incorporated in 1996 following 34 years of service, first in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and then in the International Division, based in Corning. Since retiring from Corning, Jim has been an avid collector of Carder Steuben glass. He was an active member of the Carder Steuben Club, participating in the annual symposium for many years. He was also a golfer and fisherman. He landed a hole-in-one on the seventh hole of the Corning Country Club on April 25, 1997. During his time living in Virginia, he regularly used his metal detector to unearth Civil War relics based on his research of the many area battlefields.
He was a devoted husband and loving caregiver to his wife of almost 62 years, Alice, who survives him. Also surviving him are his daughters, Cheryl (Richard) Sutterfield Vetter of North Carolina and Susan Sutterfield Wilks of Neuchatel, Switzerland, grandchildren, Alexander Wilks, Theodore Wilks, Noah Vetter, and Emily Wilks, sister Louretta Inez Carmody of Arizona, nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, neighbors and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation hours. A graveside service will take place at Hope Cemetery in Corning on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Covid-19 restrictions limit the number of guests at the immediate graveside at any given time. However the public may visit the cemetery while practicing social distancing. All guests at the cemetery are required to wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust at www.battlefields.org.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.