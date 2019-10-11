|
James B. Carrier
Elmira - Age 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Jim was born in Elmira, the son of Frank B. and Helen Barr Carrier. In addition to his parents Jim is predeceased by his first wife Ann Reidy Carrier, son James M. Carrier, daughter MaryLynn Carrier, sisters, Shirley White and Virginia Oppenheimer, brothers-in-law, John and Timothy Reidy. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Kathleen Reidy Carrier; children Cathleen A. Carrier with Timothy Clark of Caton NY, Susanne A. Carrier (wife of James) of Horseheads, Kevin M. and Kathleen Carrier of Sayre PA, Stephanie M. Carrier with husband Thomas Ritchie of Elmira, Peter T. and Patricia Rossi Carrier of Elmira; sisters-in-law Marcia Reidy of Horseheads and JoAnn Reidy of Elmira; grandchildren Boyd James Graham, Eric (Angela) and James Carrier, Jennifer, Tracy, and Jason Hartley, Jeffrey (Myriah) Jansen and Ann Marie Carrier; niece Alice Erickson of Elmira; 7 great grandchildren; best friend Dick (Ann) Gawenus. Jim was very proud to have been an Eagle Scout. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Jim was a co-founder and vice president of Finger Lakes Electric of Ithaca NY. He was a member of the Big Flats American Legion Post 1612. Jim was an avid hunter/outdoorsman and was a life member and former president of the Pine City Sportsman's Club. Jim was a longtime active communicant of St. Patrick's Church. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. , followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church. Military honors will follow outside of church after the Mass. Committal prayers and interment will take place at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery on Wednesday, October 16th at 9:00 a.m. Special thanks to close friend Debbie Hall and CareFirst nurses, Jennifer Churey and Alissa Saber, for the wonderful care provided to Jim and his family. Those wishing may remember Jim with a donation to CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870.
