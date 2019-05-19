|
|
James C. Clark
Painted Post - James C. Clark, age 75, of Painted Post, New York passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.
James was born on September 6, 1943 in Montour Falls, NY. He is the son of Melvin L. and Virginia M. (McLaughlin) Clark. He married Mary Catherine Trautner on December 24, 2001.
James, "Jimmy", was a man that was inspiring, intelligent, wise, humble, patient, and motivational, that had impacted many people in such a positive and loving way. He truly was a legend in his own time.
James graduated from Horseheads High School. He then continued his education with an Associate's Degree from Corning Community College with additional credits from the International Data Processing Institute in Buffalo NY. He worked in data processing for two years and decided to enlist in the Army.
Jimmy was on active duty for 7 months and continued with the Army Reserves as a Sergeant; Honorably Discharged after 6 years of service. He then attended the New York State Trooper Academy and became a New York State Trooper, retiring after 23 years. During that time, he married Joan Austin and was married for 32 years. James belonged to many clubs, including The Horseheads Elks BPOE 2297, The National Rifle Association, and Ducks Unlimited. James was an avid hunter and fisherman.
James also enjoyed many sports and was a huge New York Giants fan. In 2001, James married Mary Catherine. They enjoyed gardening, cooking, vacationing, and spending time with their children, grandchildren, and family. To stay busy James worked for Wenzel Landscaping, LLC full time. James enjoyed sharing his knowledge with all of his family and friends. James was a true inspiration to those he came in contact with, and he will be truly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Clark; son, Timothy (Pauline) Clark of Horseheads, NY; daughters: Elaine Clark of Arlington, VA, Jacquelyn Herrick of Bath, NY, Jennifer (Joshua Ruggles) Herrick of Painted Post, and Jessica (William) Gitchell of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Emily, Matthew, Samantha, Jake, Damon, Harper, Madelyn, Dillon, Olivia, Caleb, Dawson and Allie; mother-in-law; Norma Trautner, sister, Connie (Thomas) Lyon of Dallas, GA; sister-in-law, Patricia (David) Cardona of Bath, NY; brother-in-law, Carrol Bryant of Lindley, NY, and several nieces and nephews.
James was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Shirley Trautner, and sister-in-law, Nancy Bryant.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
James' family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 19, 2019