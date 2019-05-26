Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Pine City - Age 79. He was born in Van Etten, NY, son of the late Willard N. and Katherine R. (Bennett) Anderson, Sr. and passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Donna Funk, sister Jane Bonci and brother Willard Anderson, Jr. Jim is survived by his companion Alma; sons Bill (Diane) Anderson, Chris (Chrissy) Anderson & David Anderson; son-in-law David Funk; grandchildren Alita, Zachary, Ryan and Emma; sisters Mary Ann (Donald) Roupp and Patricia Anderson; sister-in-law Beverly along with several nieces and nephews. Jim was a graduate of Spencer Van Etten High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Elm Chevrolet Sales Department, he was member of AA for 32 years and was a poet. Please join us in celebrating Jim's life on Wednesday, May 29th from 5 to 7 at Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St., at Washington Ave., Elmira. Interment will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, take a friend to breakfast and/or lunch.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 26, 2019
