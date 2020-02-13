Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:15 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
More Obituaries for James Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Bateman Sr.


1963 - 2020
James E. Bateman Sr. Obituary
James E. Bateman Sr.

Pine City - Age 56, passed away Tues. Feb 11, 2020 in the comfort of his home following declining health. Born on May 17, 1963 in Elmira James was the son of the late, Joseph & Emma Cuer Bateman. He married the love of his life, Sandy Dodge on Sep. 9, 1994 in Pine City. A dedicated family man, Jim enjoyed 4-wheel racing. He was known by many as a rhythm guitarist and vocalist in the band "Rukus". He is fondly remembered as a "Jack of All Trades…" Surviving is his loving family, wife and companion, Sandy Dodge Bateman; their children, Jamie (Ronald McCatney) Micco, Melissa Krause, and James E. Jr. (Allison) Bateman; 7 grandchildren, Lacee, Kamdyn, Aria, Aubrey, Alivia, Logan, and Willow; along with cherished family friends. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Sun Feb. 16, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:15 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
