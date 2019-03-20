Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn National Cemetery
James E. Brick Jr. Obituary
James E. Brick Jr.

Erin - James E.Brick Jr. Age 82, of Erin, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY. James was born in Horseheads, NY on April 7, 1936, son of the late James Sr. and Minnie (Lubnow) Brick. James was also predeceased by his wife Virginia in 2007. James served his country in the US Army and retired as a tool/die maker from Schweitzer Aircraft Corp. in Big Flats, NY. He was an avid Yankees and racecar fan. He will be missed dearly by those that knew him. James is survived by his children, Debra (John) Owens, Patti (Dianne Salyga) Buchanan and Robert (Karen Reynolds) Brick; 9 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will take place on Monday, March 25th at 11am in Woodlawn National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
