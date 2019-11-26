|
|
James E. Danaher
Horseheads - Age 80, passed away peacefully at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Monday, November 25, 2019. Jim is the son of the late John and Mary Shippos Danaher. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy Gillette Danaher in 2009. Jim is survived by daughter Julie D. Navone of Horseheads with her son Stephan M. Navone; daughter and son-in-law Deborah D. and William G. Brady, Sr. of Victor NY with their sons, William G., Jr. and Matthew J. Brady; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edwin and Candace Danaher of Sarasota FL, Robert and Femy Danaher of California; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Calvin R. and Barbara Gillette of Elmira, Catherine G. Hanrahan of Elmira; several nieces, nephews and cousins; beloved canine companion Gabby. Jim was a NYS Corrections Officer retiring from the Elmira Correctional Facility. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing and playing cards. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 5:15 p.m. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date. Those wishing may remember Jim with a donation to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019