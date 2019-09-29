|
|
James E. Mahoney
Pine City, NY - Age 96, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at Elderwood of Waverly. And we want to thank all the staff for their sincere and compassionate care. He was born October 8, 1922 in Towanda, PA to Francis and Catherine Mahoney. He was employed for 55 years at Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting as a foreman and supervisor. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 46 years; his son, Dennis (Cathy) Mahoney of Cranberry Twp, PA; daughter, Theresa (Edward) Pike of Maiden, NC; also survived by, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Please join us to celebrate his life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 between 4 pm and 6 pm with a service at 6 pm at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904. His burial will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 am at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery, Towanda, PA. Jake's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.oltfhof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019