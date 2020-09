Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Peterson, Sr.



Elmira - James E. Peterson, Sr. 85; Born to Stanley Peterson and Eleanor Pearson, in Elmira, NY.



Survived by his children: Shawn Peterson, James Peterson, Jr. Margo Weidman, Marybeth Beyer, Kathleen Peterson, Robert Peterson. 17 Grand children. Also survived by siblings Rev. Wm. Pipp, Carlisle, Pa ; and Carlton Pipp, Jr. of Big Flats, NY.



Predeceased by his wife Jane Peterson, his parents, sons, James Peterson II, David Peterson and daughters, Marie Jane Peterson, Karen Morrell; one sister, Linda Allen.









