James Edward Lindblad, Sr.
Van Etten - James Edward Lindblad, Sr., 78 of Van Etten, NY passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness. He was born on July 20, 1941 the son of the late Samuel and Mary Fisher Lindblad. He was predeceased by brothers Richard, Jerry, Samuel, III and sister Susanne Wyre. Jim is survived by his loving companion Sharon Nichols, K-9 companion Abby, son James Lindblad, Jr. (Tina Condon), daughters Yvonne (Lewis) Mack and Yolanda Montgomery, sister Donna (Donald) Salmela of Van Etten, sisters-in-law Pat Robbins Lindblad of Erin and Jean Tompkins Lindblad of Newfield, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jim was an avid sportsman and loved farming and his home. He was a lifetime member of the Carpenters Union Local 281 and lifetime employee of Streeters Assoc. of Elmira. Jim had many dear friends and was loved by many. His door was always open for anyone that stopped by. Friends may call on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, NY. Memorials may be directed to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019