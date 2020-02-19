|
James H. "Maverick" Page
Pine City - James H. "Maverick" Page, age 86, of Pine City, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Bath VA Medical Center. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary B. Page; step-father, Glen Waight; mother, Daisy Waight; numerous brothers and sisters; and John "Bear" Bills.
He is survived by his children, Spring Page of Deltona, FL, Penny, Jimmy and Teena all of Elmira, NY; grandson, Douglas (Hannah) Page, Windgap, PA; sister, Lillian (Harold) Sechrist of Elmira, NY; several nieces and nephews; lifelong family friends, Donald Gordy and Lisa (G.A.) Covert of Interlaken, NY.
Jim proudly served in the US Army. He retired after 35 years of service from NY Telephone. He was an AVID sportsman and spent his retirement on the Great Lakes and Cayuga Lake fishing. Jim loved spending time at Kidders RV Park playing cards for over 26 years. Jim's latest hobbies were watching NASCAR at the Daytona Speedway and Pig Hunting with Triple M Outfitters of Palm Bay, FL. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all. Special thanks to the staff of the Bath VA, CareFirst, Carlietta, Dee, and Jeanette for all their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 and Southport Volunteer Fire Dept., 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904.
Family and friends are invited to call at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1 pm to 5 pm followed by a funeral service at 5 pm. Father John DeSocio will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am where Jim will receive full military honors. Jim's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020