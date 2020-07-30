James J. TouschnerElmira - Age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Thurs. July 23, 2020. Jim is survived by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 62 years Dorothy Rumsey Touschner and children Pamela Touschner (Mark Talboys), CA; Ann Marie (Bill) Stangl, WY and Jeffrey "Scott" (Joanie) Touschner, NY. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Nicholas (Shay) Talboys; Nicholas and Mary Stangl; James and Claire Touschner; and his mother Ruth Touschner. The family would like to thank adopted daughter, Jane (Ed) Montague and the CareFirst Hospice team. Jim battled with complications from COPD. Born on April 15, 1936, in Dushore, PA, son of, Vincent & Ruth Touschner. Jim graduated from TA Edison High School in 1955. Dedicated to his country, Jim served in the U.S. Airforce from 1955-1959. After 27 years, Jim retired from the Elmira Psychiatric Center. Jim was a 50 year active member of the Oakwood United Methodist Church, a member of the American Legion Post 154 and an usher at The Clemens Center. Jim enjoyed his friends and family, his rose bushes, boating on the Finger Lakes and remodeling. Jim could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Jim was predeceased by his father Vincent and brother Francis. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood United Methodist Church, 210 Oakwood Ave, Elmira Heights, NY 14903.