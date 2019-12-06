|
James K. "Jamie" Beber
Horseheads - Age 54 of Horseheads. He was born December 21, 1964 in Elmira, NY and passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019. He is survived by his mother Susan Kaye of Atlanta, GA; brothers Jay (Angela) Beber of Albany, NY, Jon (Joy) Beber of Atlanta, GA, Steven (Carol) Beber of Big Flats; along with his 6 nephews. He is predeceased by his father Eugene Beber. Jamie resided at the Big Flats IRA where he was adored by the staff. He was very social and very fond of his family and staff. Jamie enjoyed baking and cooking; he had a love for coffee and soda. He also attended the programs at Corning Pathways. Jamie would brighten everyone's day with his greetings; he will be greatly missed. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Monday December 9th 2019 at 1 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019