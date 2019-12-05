|
James L. Bennett, Sr.
Horseheads - Age 66 of Horseheads, NY. He was born February 14, 1953 in Elmira, son of the late Albert and Fannie (Swope) Bennett and passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Colleen and Richard Knapp. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Jo (Osgood) Bennett; son and daughter-in-law James L., Jr. and Laura Bennett; daughter and son-in-law Jill and Sonny Farnsworth; grandchildren Donovan and Lila Bennett, Zoey and Jaxon Farnsworth all of Horseheads; brother and sister-in-law David and Mary Bennett; sister Judy Haight all of FL along with several nieces and nephews. Jim was employed with Weyerhaeuser for 34 years, then with Synthes until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, bowler and fisherman; a diehard Buffalo Bill fan and most importantly, was a fixture at his grandchildren's sporting and social events. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, December 8th from 5 to 7 pm. His memorial service will follow at 7 pm. Pastor Dan Dykes will officiate. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Jim through donations to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 SR 352, Elmira, NY 14903 or at .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019