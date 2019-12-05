Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Bennett Sr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Bennett Sr. Obituary
James L. Bennett, Sr.

Horseheads - Age 66 of Horseheads, NY. He was born February 14, 1953 in Elmira, son of the late Albert and Fannie (Swope) Bennett and passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Colleen and Richard Knapp. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Jo (Osgood) Bennett; son and daughter-in-law James L., Jr. and Laura Bennett; daughter and son-in-law Jill and Sonny Farnsworth; grandchildren Donovan and Lila Bennett, Zoey and Jaxon Farnsworth all of Horseheads; brother and sister-in-law David and Mary Bennett; sister Judy Haight all of FL along with several nieces and nephews. Jim was employed with Weyerhaeuser for 34 years, then with Synthes until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, bowler and fisherman; a diehard Buffalo Bill fan and most importantly, was a fixture at his grandchildren's sporting and social events. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, December 8th from 5 to 7 pm. His memorial service will follow at 7 pm. Pastor Dan Dykes will officiate. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Jim through donations to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 SR 352, Elmira, NY 14903 or at .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -