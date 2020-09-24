James L. Graham



Breesport,NY - James L. Graham Age 83 of Breesport, NY passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was born in Morris, PA on December 19, 1936 the son of the late Clifford H. and Kathryn Wagner Graham. Jim married his wife , Sheila Bowers Graham , on October 18, 1958 and would have celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary this year. Jim had worked for Goodyear Tire for 31 years as well as Parmenter Tire in Odessa, NY. Jim was a member of The Operating Engineers Union. He was pre-deceased by his son SCPO James L. Graham USN on November 22, 2017. Mr. Graham is survived by his loving wife Sheila; daughters and sons-in-law: Lori and Bud Lawrence, Kathy and Mike Killacky, and Paula Graham; grandchildren: Katy, Molly, Adam, Sam, Kelsey, Jacob, and Benjamin; sisters and brother-in-law: Joane Reese, Shirley and Kyle Kenyon, and Myrna Graham; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. James will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Those wishing may remember Jim through donations to CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome 83









