James L. Kelly



Elmira - KELLY, James L. Age 79, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Thursday, June 11th 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira. James was born in Towanda, PA on January 3, 1941, son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Dunn) Kelly. He was also predeceased by his sister Barbara. James is survived by his sisters, Shirley Boston, Linda Bradley and Betty Nichols; brother, Thomas (Shannon) Kelly; many nieces and nephews. James requested that no services be held for him. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









