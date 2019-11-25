|
James L. Kuhn
Elmira Heights - Age 66, of Elmira Heights, passed away Saturday, November 16th, at home with his family by his side. James was born in Erie, PA, to the late James E. Kuhn. James is predeceased by his brother Dan Kuhn and sister Lonnie Sceiford. James is survived by his wife Pamela (Laurenson) Kuhn of Elmira Heights, his children James M. (Amy) Kuhn of Vail, AZ, Carrie (Rob) Weisenbach of Erie, PA, Marie (Anthony) Scutella of Erie, PA, Desera Kuhn and Andrea Kuhn of Elmira Heights. Grandchildren James T., Timothy, Brad, Shawn, Katie, Elizabeth, Hunter, Nolan, and James' "Little Buddy" Jaxson. Sisters Val (Joe) Brunner of Erie, PA, and Jodi (Mike) Eibl of Springfield, PA. Sister in law Karen Kuhn of Waterford, PA. Best friend Randy (Sue) McKerrow of Horseheads, NY, and all of his bon fire crew in Horseheads. James entered the Army in 1971 serving his country honorably until 1975. James loved spending time with his family, the Pittsburgh Steelers, camping, woodworking, and bon fires. James was a member of Bentley-Trumble American Legion Post 442. It was James' wish that there would be no services.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019