|
|
James L. Reese
Elmira - Age 73 of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 26th after a brief battle with cancer. Jim was born on July 20th, 1946. He was a son of the late Ralph Reese (2004) and Vera Ingerick Reese (2014). Jim graduated from EFA in 1964 and lived his entire life in Golden Glow where he deeply admired stunning views of nature and the beautiful wildlife that frequented his property. Jim was a very talented musician and entertained throughout the Southern Tier during his time with his band, Imagination. Even after Imagination was no longer, he and his wife Patty continued to entertain during annual summer parties where music and laughter filled the air. Jim was employed at several different places in the Elmira area including Holiday Inn in Horseheads, Kennedy Valve, and One-hour Martinizing until he was hired at the US Postal Service and worked for 20 years as a letter carrier until his retirement. Jim was an avid hunter, skilled carpenter and woodworker, and master wordsmith. He was also a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars and even built his own replica kit car, a Shelby Cobra. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patty Hurley Reese (1993), sister, Margie Emmick (1979), and nephew, Jeffery Reese (1997). He is survived by his significant other, Aileen Colunio; son Randall Reese with grandsons Conor Reese and James Reese of Largo, Florida; daughter Dr. Jacqueline (Lynna) Reese Walter and her husband Robert Walter of Jacksonville, Florida. Jim is also survived by his brother Edwin Reese of Elmira with nephews Dain (Courtney) Reese of Wellsburg and Michael Reese of Elmira; brother Scott (Mary Veals) Reese of Virginia and nieces and nephews Cindy Reese, Michael Reese, both of Elmira, and Amanda (Jason) Phillips of Virginia; sister and brother-in-law Connie and Gregg Martin of Horseheads with niece and nephew Darcy (Hampton) Rose of Ithaca and Andrew Martin of Horseheads; along with many great nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, October 4th at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home with the visitation beginning at noon and a memorial service to follow at 1 pm. There will be a bereavement dinner to follow.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019