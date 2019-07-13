Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY
James L. Taylor Sr.


1943 - 2019
James L. Taylor Sr. Obituary
James L. Taylor Sr.

Erin, NY - Passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the age of 76. Jim was born June 3, 1943 in Elmira, NY, a son of the late Gerald and Virginia Krejcar Taylor. Jim was a Horseheads High Graduate of 1961, worked with A&P, and retired from Elmira College after 26 years as the assistant director of grounds and housekeeping. He enjoyed being with family and friends and always had a smile on his face. He is also predeceased by his son, James L. Taylor Jr.; sister, Joyce Taylor; nephew, Rick Kirschke and both his in-laws. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Donna Edwards Taylor; daughter Kathleen (Jeff) Witt; grandchildren, Jessica (Derek), Michael (Catherine); great grandson, Jack; brother, Jerry (Sandi) Taylor; daughter-in-law, Brenda Frey; special niece, Tiffany Taylor and several extended family members. The family will welcome relative and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4-6PM with his Funeral Service will follow. He will be laid to rest in Scotchtown Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Jim please consider memorial contributions to , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Jim's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
