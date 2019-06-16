|
|
James M. Benedict
Cayuta, NY - On Wednesday June 12, 2019,Jim went home to be with the Lord. Jim is survived by his loving wife Gena (Theetge) Benedict, his children; Kristen (Shad) Wright, Sherry (John) Condie, and Jimmy (Faith) Benedict and granddaughters Aubry Wright and Avery Condie.The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4-7PM. For a full obituary and to leave condolences and words of comfort visit Jim's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 16 to June 17, 2019