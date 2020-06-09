James M. Boykin
James M. Boykin

Harlingen, TX - James Milton Boykin, 84, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was known by several nicknames over the years which were Dickie, Jim, Tex, and Mr. B.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY on Friday, June 12, 2020, where James will be buried next to his wife, Anna. James will be accorded full military honors. Those desiring to do so may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

To view James' complete obituary and sign his tribute wall please visit www.olthof.com.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
