James M. Boykin
Harlingen, TX - James Milton Boykin, 84, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was known by several nicknames over the years which were Dickie, Jim, Tex, and Mr. B.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY on Friday, June 12, 2020, where James will be buried next to his wife, Anna. James will be accorded full military honors. Those desiring to do so may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
To view James' complete obituary and sign his tribute wall please visit www.olthof.com.
Harlingen, TX - James Milton Boykin, 84, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was known by several nicknames over the years which were Dickie, Jim, Tex, and Mr. B.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY on Friday, June 12, 2020, where James will be buried next to his wife, Anna. James will be accorded full military honors. Those desiring to do so may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
To view James' complete obituary and sign his tribute wall please visit www.olthof.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.