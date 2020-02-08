|
|
James M. Stewart
New Castle, PA formerly of Horseheads - JAMES M. STEWART Age 67 of New Castle, PA formerly of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020. Jim was born May 13, 1952 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Ronald and Jane Watts Stewart. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School Class of 1970. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving his country with The U.S. Army. Jim married his wife, Katherine A. Meehan Stewart, on April 17, 1981 and they would have celebrated their 39th Wedding Anniversary this year. He was a Drug and Alcohol Counselor with The NYS Department of Corrections having worked at Willard for many years and retiring at Gowanda, NY. In addition to his parents, Jim was pre-deceased by his son Aubrey. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid New York Yankees and Syracuse University fan. Jim loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife Katherine A. Meehan Stewart; his beloved sons and daughters-in-law: Ryan and Leslie Stewart of Columbiana, Ohio and Rory and Libby Stewart of Calais, Maine ; his cherished grandchildren: Riley, Liam, Grey, and Mollie Stewart all of Columbiana, Ohio ; his brother: William R. "Bill" Stewart of Horseheads, NY ; his sister: Cathy Stewart of St. Petersburg, Florida ; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins , and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Jim's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with Rev. John DeSocio officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Stewart at the Funeral Home. Jim will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020