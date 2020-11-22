1/
James N. Torrence
Elmira - Torrence, James N., age 72, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born in Elmira, NY on February 10, 1948 to the late Robert and Marian (Sharp) Torrence. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Torrence. James is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara (Heck) Torrence; son, James (Anna Goltry-Reed) Reed; daughter, Jamie Preston; step-sons, Jeff (Noreen) Pruden and Rick and Don Pruden; brothers, Richard (Renee) Torrence, William Torrence and Terry (Carol) Torrence; along with several nieces and nephews. James worked for many years at Narde Paving and then retiring from Wenzel's. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, November 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place there at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Fitzsimmons Cemetery. Adhering to NYS regulations, the number of guests at one time are limited and all guest must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
