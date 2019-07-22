|
|
James Powell DDS
Elmira - James Robert Powell DDS, age 93, Formerly of Elmira, New York passed away on July 12th, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais, IL. James was born on May 8th, 1926 in Horseheads, NY to James Joseph Powell and Margaret Esther (Coughlin) Powell. In 1949 he married Joan Curran of Elmira. Both Joan and James were graduates of Elmira Catholic High. James proudly served in WWII as a member of the U.S. Navy. After his naval service he attended American University, graduated from the Georgetown University School of Dentistry, and then post-graduate dental training at Columbia University specializing in Orthodontics. He was a practicing orthodontist in Elmira, NY for nearly 50 years. He was a member of both the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was an avid golfer who also loved to travel. In his senior years, James found friendship and companionship with Maria Roy Turner.
He is survived by four sons: James Michael Powell (Deborah) of Marblehead, MA; Daniel Jerome Powell (Susan) of Honeoye Falls, NY; Kevin Powell of Houston,TX; Christopher Powell (Pamela) of Bourbonnais, Il; one daughter Patricia Powell Fakouri (Iraj) of London, England; six grandchildren Katherine Powell Lubitz (Ted), Tyler Powell (Lisa), Jonathan Powell, Kelsey Powell, Farzin Fakouri, and Yasmin Fakouri; and two great grandchildren Chloe and Grace Lubitz.
James is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A memorial service is pending for a later date, possibly in September.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice Chapter.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 22, 2019