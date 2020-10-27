James R. Peet
Elmira - James R. Peet, 86, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family on what would have been his 63rd wedding anniversary to his late wife, Eileen V. (Capozzi) Peet.
James is survived by his daughter, Ann-Marie FitzPatrick of Elmira, NY; his granddaughter, Bella Grace of Elmira, NY; his sister, Joyce Troccia of Elmira, NY; numerous close friends and other family members; and his beloved pet, Coco.
James proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 until he was Honorably Discharged in 1957. Upon returning to Elmira, he took a job in the foundry at Kennedy Valve, where he remained until his retirement in 1995.
He was a past member of the Southport Fire Dept. More than anything, his favorite roles were that of husband, father, and most importantly a grandfather.
A service with full military honors will be private. Burial will take place in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira. Those wishing may make contributions to the S.P.C.A. of their choice. James' tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com