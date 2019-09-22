Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Elmira, NY
James R. Powell Dds Obituary
James R. Powell, DDS

Bourbonnais IL - Age 93, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais IL. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jim on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers and military honors, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
