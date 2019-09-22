|
|
James R. Powell, DDS
Bourbonnais IL - Age 93, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais IL. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jim on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers and military honors, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019