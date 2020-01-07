|
James Ralph Roush
Elmira - Of West Elmira, NY passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, in June of 2006. Jim was a WW II Army Air Corp. veteran serving in the Europe Theatre of War. He graduated from Midland Engineering, Kansas City, MO. He was self employed as Roush Radio & TV Service for 10 years, while working full time as an engineer at Bell Aerospace and Sylvania Electronics Co. He then went 10 years (part time) at the University of Buffalo to obtain a BS in Business Administration. Jim then worked for the IRS for 25 years as a Revenue Officer. He was President and founder of the Buffalo Aqua Club. While at Buffalo University, he was President of a professional business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi. Mr. Roush volunteered for the for 15 years. Jim is survived by his son, Dr. James B. (Stella) Roush with their children, Sarah and Jennifer all of Corning, NY; daughter, Karen Roush of Waverly, NY. Services will be held privately. Jim will be laid to rest with his beloved Marjorie in the Bath National Cemetery. The John P. Eaton American Legion Ritual Team will accord Military Honors for Mr. Roush. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's name can be directed to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790 or to CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870. Jim was a loving husband and a terrific father. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street, Corning, NY 14830. Reverend Lew Brown will celebrate the Mass. Jim's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020