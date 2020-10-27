James Robert Ernest



Horseheads - James Robert Ernest, age 68 of Horseheads, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. He was born May 10, 1952. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary, Mother Doris, and Father James. He is survived by his beloved children Melissa (Jim) Clark, Heather (Bill) Drake, both of Horseheads along with his six grandchildren that he treasured, Keegan (Hannah), Madeline, Isabelle, Samantha, Alexandra, and Emelia. Sisters Lori (John) Lee with Eric, and Vicki (John) Balon with Tiffany. Sister in law Patricia (Robert) Letson with Julie and Robert (Stephanie). Jim loved and adored his children and grandchildren and worshiped the ground they walked on. He treasured his time with them most on family vacations and watching them all at various sporting events. He made the best holiday meals, not enjoying it himself until everyone was already done. He was a selfless, quiet, gentle soul and the best role model. He was a hard worker and passed that down to his children. Jim was the core of his family doing everything he could for them. Jim retired from Hardinge after 41 years of service. This is where he met his friends, Glenn Greenall, and Billy Mortimer. He was very selective about choosing his inner circle. We are truly blessed to have had him in our lives and he will be sorely missed. Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Dr. Reddy, and all the wonderful, caring nurses and staff at Arnot Hospital who took the best care of him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of his life will take place at a later time. He will join his wife at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store