Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for James VanDerpoel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmer" VanDerpoel II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Jimmer" VanDerpoel II Obituary
James "Jimmer" Van Derpoel II

Coshocton - James "Jimmer" Van Derpoel II, 36, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Elmira, NY on November 1, 1982.

Jimmer was currently working at EPI in Newcomerstown. He loved glassblowing, music, attending festivals, and animals. His best friend was his chihuahua, Blaze.

He is survived by his wife, Hannah (Lilley) Van Derpoel; daughter, Alice Delilah Van Derpoel; mother Debra (Tyler) Simons of Coshocton, father James Van Derpoel Sr. of Horseheads, NY; siblings Faith A. (Jason) Murphy of Coshocton, Robert Boynton, Xavia (Todd) Mosher, Steven (Holly) Tyler, and Brain (Crystal) Simons all of Elmira, NY, Mallory Simons of New York City, NY, and Albert (Cammi) Allen of Social Circle, GA; grandparents Rita and Ray Tyler and Marie Woodruff all of Elmira, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Jimmer is preceded in death by his uncle Dale Van Derpoel.

Per the families wishes a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now