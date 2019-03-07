|
|
James "Jimmer" Van Derpoel II
Coshocton - James "Jimmer" Van Derpoel II, 36, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Elmira, NY on November 1, 1982.
Jimmer was currently working at EPI in Newcomerstown. He loved glassblowing, music, attending festivals, and animals. His best friend was his chihuahua, Blaze.
He is survived by his wife, Hannah (Lilley) Van Derpoel; daughter, Alice Delilah Van Derpoel; mother Debra (Tyler) Simons of Coshocton, father James Van Derpoel Sr. of Horseheads, NY; siblings Faith A. (Jason) Murphy of Coshocton, Robert Boynton, Xavia (Todd) Mosher, Steven (Holly) Tyler, and Brain (Crystal) Simons all of Elmira, NY, Mallory Simons of New York City, NY, and Albert (Cammi) Allen of Social Circle, GA; grandparents Rita and Ray Tyler and Marie Woodruff all of Elmira, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmer is preceded in death by his uncle Dale Van Derpoel.
Per the families wishes a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019