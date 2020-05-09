|
James W. Eldridge
Ukiah, CA. - Age 62, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on May 6, 2020 at his home in Ukiah, California with his partner and sole caregiver, Carol comforting him throughout these final months. Jim lived many years in California but always kept a piece of his heart in Elmira, NY where he was born. He served as Director of Food Services at hospitals in both Southern and Northern California. Despite a very hard diagnosis seven years ago, Jim never gave up and continued to live life bravely and to the fullest, traveling extensively with Carol, inspiring everyone he met with his photography, his passion for life and force of nature. Jim was predeceased by his mom, Joan Eldridge Keck and his in-laws, Robson and Isabel Newbold. Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Newbold Eldridge; parents, Ed and Mimi Eldridge; son and daughter-in-law, Marcus and Chelsi Cannon with their children, Savannah and Elliott; siblings, Jackie, Chuck, Susan and Brian Eldridge; as well as many nieces, nephews and sister and brothers-in-law. Arrangements for Jim's memorial will take place in California at a later date. Jim continued to amaze family, friends and doctors, with his strength of will and character on his final journey. Rest In God's Peace, Jim.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020