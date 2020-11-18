James W. Sherwood Jr.
Horseheads,NY - In Loving Memory of James W. Sherwood Jr. Age 64 of Horseheads, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday November 13, 2020 . Jim was born June 20, 1956 in Elmira,NY the son of the late James W. and Marcella Brownell Sherwood. Jim had worked at Hardinge, Inc. for many years and retired from Eaton Corp. in Horseheads, NY. Jim is survived by his loving daughters Jennifer Landon of Elmira, NY and Melissa Sherwood of Corning, NY; his loving grandchildren: Christopher, Tyler, Alyssa, and Joshua "Jr."; his fiance' Monica Luppino; his former wife and mother of his beloved daughters Joanne Sherwood of Big Flats, NY. Jim was an avid hunter where he spent many great memories with his friends. Jim also enjoyed the company of many friends and family members and was always ready to have a drink with them. Jim was a very humble and kind man and always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. Jim lived his life to the fullest every day and never let life get him down. Jim's immediate family would like all his friends and extended family to come and pay their final respects at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a time to be announced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
